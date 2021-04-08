Glee cast to reunite to honour Naya Rivera and her LGBTQ character from the show at GLAAD Media Awards 2021

Glee cast is all set to have a virtual reunion to honour actress Naya Rivera at this year's GLAAD Media Awards.

Glee cast is set to reunite to pay tribute to actress Naya Rivera at the 2021 GLAAD media awards. The cast is set to honour Rivera who tragically passed away following a drowning incident last year in July. 2021 marks the tenth anniversary of Rivera's Glee character Santana coming out and considering the impact of character on LGBQIA+ and Latino fans of the show, the cast will remember some of her most iconic moments on the show and also share stories from their off-screen memories of Rivera.

Jenna Ushkowitz and Heather Morris recently spoke about celebrating Rivera and her legacy in an interview with EW and mentioned why it was important. On Rivera's character making a massive impact, Ushkowitz said, "It's something that marked a lot of fans' lives and affected a lot of people in the fandom because of her bravery as a character and seeing themselves represented on TV."

The show's other cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jessalyn Gilsig, Dot-Marie Jones, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Lauren Potter, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin will also be a part of the virtual reunion.

Rivera not only essayed the key character of Santana on the show that became one of the iconic LGBTQ characters on TV, but she had also hosted the GLAAD Media Awards on several occasions and hence honouring her at the 2021 awards was suggested by Ushkowitz who reached out to GLAAD to plan the tribute.

During its run, Glee had received the Outstanding Comedy Series award twice at GLAAD awards. The awards are known to celebrate and honour the representation of the LGBTQ community in the media.

