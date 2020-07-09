Glee castmates Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr & others pray for Naya Rivera's safe return post boating incident

As the tragic news of Glee star Naya Rivera’s presumed death settles in, more and more celebrities are praying for her and her 4-year-old son Josey. Naya was declared missing after the authorities found her son alone on a boat in Lake Piru, Santa Clarita.

After Glee star Naya Rivera went missing and is presumed dead during a boat trip with her son, as reported by Daily Mail, celebrities are speaking up and sending out prayers amidst the devastating news. The actor who was best known for her role as Santana Lopez was declared missing by the police department after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California.

The 33-year-old actor’s son told authorities that she “went into the water and never came back up.” The search by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department continues but the authorities are of the opinion that Rivera is to be presumed drowned. Hours have passed since the incident, but there is still no news on the actor.

The Ventura County Sheriff stated that the search and rescue operation had been called off for the night on Wednesday but has resumed this morning. Stars like Justin Baldoni, singer Simon Curtis and other Glee cast members including Harry Shum Jr., Heather Morris, Iqbal Theba and Max Adler have sent out their prayers amid the shocking news.

Read all their reactions below:

Iqbal Theba took to Twitter and wrote, "Oh God... mercy... please... Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru."

Heather Morris via Instagram stories:

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Praying for Naya Rivera and her son. Oh my god. — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) July 9, 2020

Naya Rivera was a doting mother to 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey who she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Just one day before the tragic incident, Rivera had shared a lovely photo of the mother-son duo enjoying some downtime on a beach, with her caption reading as, "Just the two of us."

