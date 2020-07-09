Glee co star Demi Lovato prays for Naya Rivera’s return after she was declared missing on Wednesday

Demi Lovato encourages fans to pray for the life of Naya Rivera who was Demi’s co-star in the hit musical drama Glee. Naya was stated missing after police found her son alone on a boat in Lake Piru.

Glee co-star Demi Lovato who played Naya Rivera’s love interest on the musical drama is sending her prayers up after hearing that her Rivera is missing and presumed dead after a boating trip on Wednesday, July 8. The 27-year-old artist, who starred with Naya on the popular show, shared her message on Instagram Stories after hearing the news. “Please pray for @nayariverato be found safe and sound,” Demi wrote alongside a praying hand and a white heart emoji.

Demi and Naya starred as Dani and Santana on Glee, Dani was a recurring character in the fifth season. The character played by Lovato was a waitress at the Spotlight Diner in New York with Santana, Kurt and Rachel. In the show, Demi’s character was briefly in a relationship with Santana Lopez before Santana reconciled with Brittany, played by Heather Morris.

Demi Lovato via Instagram stories:

In addition to Demi and other Glee co-stars, fans also sent out positive thoughts over the news. Taking the opportunity to share how much Naya‘s portrayal as Santana Lopez on the show helped them learn about acceptance and who they are. “Dude I’m not even kidding Santana Lopez’s story arc on glee was a huge reason and inspiration coming out, Naya Rivera portrayed that so beautifully and she’s always been an ally to the LGBTQIA community and an inspiration, praying they find her alive and for her baby son,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Glee star Naya Rivera went missing and was presumed dead during a boating trip with her son, as reported by Daily Mail. The actor was declared missing by the police department after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California. Josey told authorities that she “went into the water and never came back up.” Hours have passed since the incident and there is still no news on the actor, but the search continues.

