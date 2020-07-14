Glee co stars mourn the loss of Naya Rivera: Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be

As the news of Naya Rivera’s tragic passing settles, many Glee stars are paying tribute to their late co-star through social media.

Stars of Glee are sharing their support and love for their former co-star Naya Rivera, who was pronounced dead today after she went missing at California's Lake Piru last week. The 33-year-old actress had gone swimming with her four-year-old son, Josey, at the lake on Wednesday but never returned. Her son was found safe but alone sleeping on the boat they had rented. Today, after days of searching, a body was recovered at the scene and identified as Rivera's.

Ever since the actress's disappearance last week, fans, Glee viewers, and Rivera's former castmates have been sharing touching messages in her honour. The actress and singer starred as cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the hit TV series created by Ryan Murphy. Here are just some of the ways her co-stars have been paying tribute to her amid news of her passing.

Heather Morris, who starred opposite Rivera as Santana's best friend-turned-spouse Brittany, offered to help police with the investigation over the weekend. "I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," she tweeted at the Ventura County sheriff on Sunday.

People magazine also reposted that Morris was at the lake with friends. She was apparently spotted in footage from an ABC7 news report at the site, holding hands with a group by the water. Fans on social media believe the others include more Glee cast members, but that remains unconfirmed.

Lea Michele starred as Rachel Berry, shared black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos of Rivera, one of which included a group photo with other Glee stars. Michele also shared a photo of Cory Monteith, who passed away seven years ago today.

Chris Colfer, who portrayed Kurt Hummel, shared a moving tribute to Rivera on Instagram. Posting a black and white photo with the late actress, he wrote, "Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."

Jenna Ushkowitz who portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee wrote, "Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room". "You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors," she added, captioning a sweet photo with Rivera. "I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you."

Jane Lynch played Coach Sue Sylvester on the series tweeted heartwarming words for Rivera. "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family," she wrote.

Max Adler played football player David Karofsky expressed his sadness with emojis. He also referenced the significance of the date, which was Monteith's death anniversary.

Josh Sussman, who made brief appearances on the TV show as Jacob Ben Israel, wrote, "Naya, you will be missed so much."

