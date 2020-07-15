Glee creators are 'heartbroken' over Naya Rivera's death; To set up a college fund for her son Josey, 4

Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan penned a touching tribute to the fun, kind and generous Naya Rivera. The trio also revealed that they are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the actress' four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

The Glee family is still trying to comprehend the loss of Naya Rivera after her body was found on the same date as Cory Monteith's seventh death anniversary; i.e. July 13, 2020. Naya had been missing since July 8, when she had gone for a boating trip to Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan penned a touching tribute to Rivera, whose Santana Lopez portrayal was her career-best role.

While sharing how heartbroken they were over the loss of their friend, the trio recalled that Naya wasn't a series regular when they first cast her on Glee. However, it didn't take long for them to be enamoured by Rivera's talent. "Naya could act, she could dance and she could sing (could she ever sing!) She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around," their statement read.

Furthermore, Ryan, Brad and Ian mentioned how the actress is responsible for numerous iconic Glee musical performances like Rumor Has It/Someone Like You, Valerie and Songbird. However, they felt that Naya's greatest Glee legacy was the "humour and humanity" that she brought to Santana's relationship with Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris). They pointed out how it was one of the first times that an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television with Rivera understanding what Brittana meant to "the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time."

The creators added how Naya always made sure that Santana's love for Brittany was expressed "with dignity, strength and with pure intentions." Rivera was always moved by the girls who would reach out to her and tell her the affect that Brittana's love had on them and her obligation to them, all her fans, was obvious. "She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent," they added.

Talking about the kind of personality that Naya was, the creators revealed that the late actress was a real pro who was always on time and always knew her lines in spite of the "giant mouthfuls of dialogue" they often gave her. She'd always kept everyone laughing on the set and "was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast." Rivera was also tough, demanding, fun kind and generous.

"There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, than we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show- she was our friend," the statement continued.

In their parting words, Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan revealed that they were setting up a college fund for Rivera's son, Josey, as their statement concluded, "Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all. - Ryan, Ian and Brad."

A while back, Glee star Matthew Morrison took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to his co-star and good friend, as he wrote, "Naya was such a powerful force, in both her personal life and in her work. While so many of us were trying to find our voice, Naya’s was clear and resolute. When she spoke, you would embrace every last word. And when she sang, she would let you into her soul. Glee acted as only a snippet of her life that we all, thankfully, had the honor of witnessing. But Naya would shine brightest when surrounded by her wonderful family."

"A common passion we both shared recently was that of our roles as parents. Naya was fervent about motherhood and had a steadfast love for Josey. It is that powerful love that ensures that her story does not end here. I’m confident that her positive influence will be continuously felt, and that her beautiful spirit will carry on in the lives of so many. I’m devastated by this immense loss. This week has been long and trying with much praying and hope. I find some solace enclosure, but the pain I feel for her and her family cannot be measured. Rest in peace, keep shining down on us with your bright light," Matthew added.

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

