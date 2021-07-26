Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz TIES THE KNOT with David Stanley: I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz has tied the knot with David Stanley in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles. In an interview with Brides, via People, Ushkowitz, 35, said that she was happy to have shared the day with her friends and family. Wearing an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, the bride looked nothing short of a dream! Stanley went for a tux from Hugo Boss.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," Ushkowitz said, stating that they had 104 guests for the ceremony. "Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change," she added.

The couple has also recently celebrated their three-year anniversary for which Jenna posted a beautiful Instagram picture of the two, captioning, “3 years..D$ thank you for choosing me.”

"I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you," she said. “Much more to come. I love you so much,” the bride’s Instagram post said.

The couple had announced their engagement in August 2020. In another post on the social media app, Ushkowitz wrote, “yes, a million times yes,” on a picture with David, their dog and a shiny engagement ring on her hand!

