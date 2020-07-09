Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after son Josey, 4, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru

Naya Rivera, who is famously known as Santana Lopez from Glee, is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California. Read below for more details.

In some majorly upsetting news, Glee star Naya Rivera, who fans loved as Santana Lopez, is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California, according to Daily Mail. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department had revealed via Twitter, "Happening now: Search for a possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way," and later added, "The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES."

The 33-year-old actress had rented a pontoon boat along with her son and a few hours later, the boat was found with just Josey inside, while Naya was missing with her car still in the parking lot. The mother and son were said to have gone swimming; as told by Josey himself to the authorities, with just the latter being able to get back on the boat. While Josey was wearing a life vest, Naya was not as an adult life vest was found on the boat. The authorities are of the opinion that Rivera is to be presumed drowned as the search for her continues. Hours have passed since and she has not been found yet.

A day back, Naya had shared a lovely photo of the mother-son duo enjoying some downtime with her caption reading as, "Just the two of us."

Check out Naya Rivera's latest Instagram with her son Josey below:

We hope Naya is found safe and sound. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the updates.

