Glee star Sammie Ware speaks out after Lea Michele gets cast in Funny Girl: Yes I’m affected

Former Glee star Sammie Ware is offering her unfiltered take on the recent switch in the lead role on Broadway’s Funny Girl. It was announced that former Glee star Lea Michele is being cast in the place of Beanie Feldstein who confirmed her early departure from the show on Sunday in a statement on social media.

On Monday, Ware took to Twitter to share that she was indeed "affected" by the news. For the unversed, two years before Michele's casting Ware exposed her alleged mistreatment of actors on the set of Glee. In June 2020, Ware claimed that the actress had made her life on the show a "living hell." The allegations from Ware came after Michelle came forward in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Ware in her interview with Variety famously alleged that Michele said she would "s**t in my wig" among many of her other "traumatic microaggressions.”

Though Michele did address the issue and apologised publicly, things are not settled between the two. As in her recent tweet, Sammie wrote, "Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black." She continued, "Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again," per Page Six.

As for Michele, she has yet to comment on Ware's tweet. She will be taking over the role of Fanny Brice after Feldstein who is quitting the show by the end of July.

