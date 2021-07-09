Glee stars Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale remember Naya Rivera on her 1st death anniversary

Tributes poured in for Glee star Naya Rivera as the actress' tragic death in a boating accident completed one year on July 8

Actress Naya Rivera who popularly essayed the role of Santana Lopez on Glee tragically passed away in a boating accident last year on July 8. On the one year anniversary of her death, Rivera's Glee co-stars paid heartfelt tributes to her as they remembered her for her spirited and kind personality. Lea Michele, Kevin McHale and several others honoured the late actress on social media by sharing her throwback photos.

Among others who paid tribute to Rivera online included the actress' ex-boyfriend Tahj Mowry. Also, actress’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, appeared on Good Morning America to recount her last conversation with her daughter before her tragic death. While Lea Michele Lea shared a photo of Naya performing and added a "dove with olive branch" emoji to her post, Matthew Morrison also shared a photo of Rivera along with a heart emoji.

Another Glee co-star of Rivera, Kevin McHale in his tribute for Rivera wrote, "I miss you. Every single day."

Appearing on the Good Morning America show, Naya's sister Nickayla spoke about the impact that Naya had on those around her and said, "My sister, even though she was acting, was touching people’s real lives and helping them become who they really are, and not being ashamed of that."

Here are tributes from Rivera's Glee co-stars:

Rivera,33, tragically passed last year while enjoying a boating trip with then-4-year-old son Josey on Southern California's Lake Piru. While the actress' son Josey was found the following day, Rivera's tragic death was confirmed after a five-day search after their boating accident on July 13.

