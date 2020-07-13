Glee's Amber Riley speaks out on Naya Rivera's disappearance: No one owes anyone online a performance of grief

Glee stars Amber Riley and Kevin McHale took to Twitter to lash out at fans who targeted them for not posting about Naya Rivera's disappearance on social media. Read below to know what they tweeted.

Naya Rivera has been missing since July 8, 2020, following a boating trip to Lake Piru, California, with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Josey was found alone on the pontoon boat with a life vest while Naya was said to mostly have been without one, which implies that the 33-year-old actress may have drowned. The search for the Glee star still continues with Rivera's family including her mom, Yolanda, dad George, brother Mychal and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey searching for the actress at the lake, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Naya's Glee co-star Amber Riley broke her silence on her good friend's disappearance and hit back at fans telling them that the priority was finding Rivera rather than she tweeting about it. "Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now," Amber tweeted.

Kevin McHale mirrored his Glee co-star's stance and tweeted, "I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media."

Check out Amber Riley and Kevin McHale's tweets on their Glee co-star Naya Rivera's disappearance below:

I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media. https://t.co/DXsUj3qdCh — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to those who had the intent of searching for Naya on their own at Lake Piru. "For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90's. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you," they tweeted.

