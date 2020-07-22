Glee's Chris Colfer pens a moving tribute to Naya Rivera: Being a mom was perhaps her greatest talent of all

Chris Colfer celebrated the life of his Glee co-star Naya Rivera who sadly passed away at the young age of 33 due to accidental drowning. The 30-year-old actor shared some memorable anecdotes from the sets of Glee when Naya was her witty best and how he was in awe of Rivera's undeniable talent.

Over the past few days, the Glee cast has been penning heartbreaking tributes to their late co-star Naya Rivera who sadly passed away at the young age of 33 during a boating trip to Lake Piru with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4. The kind words by the actors which celebrated the personality that was Naya was a testament to how much of a positive influence she was on her co-stars. In a moving essay to Variety, Chris Colfer, who we adored as Kurt Hummel, remembered Rivera and questioned if she was real or just a dream all along.

"How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?," Chris asked while revealing that watching Naya perform was like "watching magic unfold before your eyes." Colfer applauded her acting abilities stating that Rivera could tell a whole story with one expression. "Her heroic and groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on Glee inspired millions of young people around the world, especially in the LGBTQIA community, and it will be treasured for generations to come," the 30-year-old actor noted.

Chris also confessed that he'd sometimes get so lost in Naya's performance that he would forget that he was in the scene with her. "Naya could defuse a bomb with a witty remark. Her comebacks and quips were legendary, and I used to follow her around set, jotting down everything she said into my phone," Colfer quipped.

Talking about Rivera's witty side, Chris recalled, "Whenever the Glee cast commiserated about the demanding shooting schedule, Naya would instantly cheer us up with a line like, 'Gosh, this internship blows!' or 'Guys, we know what we signed up for. The first person to guess the mole gets the cash.'" Another instance was when a heated exchange took place between an actor and director that led to Naya quipping to Colfer, "Is this a bad time to tell someone the DVD player in my trailer isn’t working?"

Chris then went on to disclose what it was like to be friends with Ms. Rivera. "As a friend, you could talk to her about anything. She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya’s presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she’d have your back. She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth — even when it was hard to hear," Colfer recounted.

In his conclusion, Chris shared that the one thing that Naya wanted most in her life "was to be a mother." When Josey was born, it was like a missing piece of Rivera had finally arrived as the mother-son duo's connection was magnetic. Colfer gushed that he's never seen a person look happier than when Naya gushed over her son.

"Being a mom was perhaps Naya’s greatest talent of all, and as her final moments proved, Naya was an extraordinary mother until the very end," Chris stated.

Colfer shared how Rivera now leaves a void behind that only she could fill. To have a friend like her was to be blessed beyond belief as Naya is a shining example of the impact a person can have when one lives fearlessly.

"Her loss is a tragic reminder to celebrate every moment we possibly can with the people we love because the only thing we know for certain about life is how fragile it can be. To quote Naya herself, 'No matter the year, circumstance, or strife, everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.'"

Meanwhile, Naya's fans are organising a candlelight vigil to celebrate the late actress' life at Lake Piru on August 1. "It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this. Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!," @NAYAarmy had tweeted.

