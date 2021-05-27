Glee's Heather Morris looks back on Lea Michele's behaviour controversy: We absolutely could have stepped up

In an appearance on the 'Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino' podcast, Heather Morris opened up on why the Glee cast remained quiet and refused to call out Lea Michele for her behaviour.

In June last year, Glee actor Lea Michele landed in troubled waters when several co-stars of the musical drama came forward with stories of her problematic behaviour on set. The very first was actress Samantha Marie Ware who accused Lea Michele of being very rude and causing "traumatic microaggressions" while they were shooting the sixth season of Glee. Now, Lea's co-star Heather Morris, who had also acknowledged of Lea's behaviour, is looking back on the controversy.

In an appearance on the 'Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino' podcast, Morris opened up on why the cast remained quiet and refused to call out Lea for her behaviour. Morris said, "I remember getting so much shade and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go out and say it?’ And I’m like, 'Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around'. And it’s true, I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but … the only person who was honest about it was Naya (Rivera)."

Talking about the issues back then, Morris said that Lea's behaviour "was something that was very hush-hush on set".

Adding that they could have done something, Morris pointed out, "We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member." She also revealed that a part of Lea's behaviour could be because of co-star Cory Monteith's demise who passed away in July 2013.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William visit their alma mater, interact with students & enjoy a romantic dinner

Share your comment ×