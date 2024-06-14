Glen Powell And Adria Arjona’s Hit Man Enters The Global Top 10 Movies Chart On Netflix

Glen Powell takes over Netflix!

The actor debuted on the streaming giant after delivering a box office success with Top Gun: Maverick and a beloved rom-com, Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney. His film Hit Man, alongside Morbius actress Adria Arjona, has entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies Chart.

Hit Man enters Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies list

Worldwide Netflix viewers have apparently loved Powell as the laid-back college instructor and part-time Hit Man Gary Johnson. His clever disguises and captivating personality convince people to hire him as the Hit Man and give him an envelope full of cash.

However, he questions his morals when a woman in need, Maddy Masters (Arjona), hires him to kill her abusive and controlling husband. Johnson refuses the offer and convinces her to use the cash to get divorced and settle down.

After a brief reality check, Johnson goes back to conning people until one day, Maddy reaches out, and they start their torrid love affair. As a Hit Man, he is used to hiding behind new identities, but he finds himself in peril after falling in love with her, and he must decide whether to disclose his real identity to her.

Since its release on June 7, Hit Man has been viewed 10.8 million times within the first week. In addition to taking the number one slot on Netflix’s most-watched film list, it was also the most-viewed film in the U.S. and 14 other countries worldwide.

Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas drops out of the top slot on Netflix

JLo’s postapocalyptic sci-fi drama Atlas was trending on Netflix within the first two weeks of its release. However, Hit-Man took the top spot, which dropped the film into the second slot. In the third week of its release, the film garnered 8.9 million views worldwide.

Ice Age: Collision Course occupies the third slot on the Netflix chart, followed by Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs—great news for the franchise! Last but not least, the animated film Home by Dreamworks landed in the fifth spot.