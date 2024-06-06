Glen Powell and Co-Star Adria Arjona Open Up About Their Movie, Moms, and Each Other; Deets Here

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona’s moms are winning over their fans’ hearts. Glen and Adria are currently promoting their Netflix movie, Hit Man.

Netflix recently released a video starring the Hitman stars and their mothers. The video featured the group bonding while they shared a planet of Texas barbeque. Here’s what Glen Powell and Adria Arjona’s mothers said about their childhoods.

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona’s moms talk about their childhood

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona’s mothers were brought together for a very special segment by Netflix. The video showed Glen’s mom Cyndy Powell and Adria’s mother Leslie discussing their children’s childhoods. The interview took place in Austin, Texas, which is Powell’s hometown.

During the interview, Cyndy whipped out childhood photos of the Anyone But You actor. Glen’s mother shared that he was fun, happy, and creative as a child. She added, “He's always loved to write, and they used to their own movies and cast their cousins and sisters, so he was always using words."

Leslie shared a picture of a sonogram from the time she was pregnant with Adria . The star’s mother revealed that she liked performing even as a child. To which Adria quickly replied admitting that things have changed now and she usually shies “away” from the attention.

Advertisement

"You've kind of seen it a little bit on this press tour with me, I get really nervous," she told her Hit Man co-star. The actress’s mother also shared how her daughter was “free, daring.”

Glen Powell’s mother talks about Hit Man

Glen Powell serves as the co-writer and co-producer on the Netflix movie alongside Richard Linklater. The star’s mother spoke about how “fun” it was to see her son put his different skill sets to use. "I just remember showing up on set, you'd get out of the van and nobody knew what this character was going to look like,” she adds

Glen plays the character of a professor named Gary Johnson in Hit Man. Gary is someone who "moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department." While working with the police department Powell’s character meets Madison who is played by Adria in the film. Things get complicated when Gary Johnson ends up liking Madison who is a criminal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hit Man Filmmaker Richard Linklater Announces New Movie On Songwriters Rodgers and Hart Titled Blue Moon