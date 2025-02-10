Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, and Laura Dern Starrer Monsanto to Stream on Netflix

Netflix recently acquired the legal drama, Monsanto. The movie in question here happens to be the one starring a great list of actors, from Glen Powell and Anthony Mackie to even Laura Dern.

The film here tells the story of a young lawyer, Brent Wisner, who is played by the Top Gun: Maverick actor. His character is shown to take up the case against the giant U.S. chemical company Monsanto on behalf of Dewayne “Lee” Johnson.

For those who are intrigued by the story, the character of Lee is portrayed by Anthony Mackie. Further moving into the story, Johnson is then shown to use the company’s product Roundup, a top-selling weed and grass pesticide killer, while being a high school groundskeeper.

During this trial, Monsanto Company’s chief toxicologist, Dr. Melinda Rogers, who will be portrayed by Laura Dern, will be shown to testify that Roundup is safe.

While the movie revolves around all of the legal issues, the story happens to be a true event. The director of Saving Mr. Banks and The Blind Side, John Lee Hancock, is the one to direct the movie.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that John Lee Hancock will also be writing the screenplay with Michael Wisner and Alexandra Duparc.

Previously, before the sale was made, Hancock had mentioned, “I was drawn to this contemporary David vs. Goliath true story because I found it dramatic, moving, quite funny and of critical importance in today’s world,” as per Variety. According to the outlet, the director has even mentioned that his ambitions were to give the audience a “smart, thoughtful and commercial legal drama that takes the audience on a human journey.”

Glen Powell is one of the new and great actors who has charmed us through his outings such as Anyone But You, Hit Man, and more. Anthony Mackie will soon be seen playing the role of Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.