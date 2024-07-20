Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones Aimed To Impress On 'First Date' At Twisters set; Find Out

In the world of Hollywood, first impressions can make a big difference. For actors Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, their first meeting on the set of the upcoming movie Twisters felt just like a memorable first date. They recently opened up about their experience, shedding light on the expectations and surprises that came with it.

The duo had crossed paths a few times before they officially began filming for Twisters, which is set to hit theaters soon. However, it was their first official encounter on set that left a lasting impression on both Powell and Edgar Jones.

Glen Powell & Daisy Edgar Jones: From chic to casual on Twisters set

Powell, known for his roles in movies like Set It Up and Top Gun: Maverick, recalled their first day on set vividly. "Daisy came in this very chic outfit with a scarf and all these different things," he shared in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Wow. She just dresses so chic. You really came out of the gate strong.'"

Edgar Jones, who gained fame for her role in the TV series Normal People, playfully added, "I made so much effort for that first date." However, despite the initial stylish appearance, both actors soon found themselves embracing a more relaxed wardrobe choice for the intense filming schedule of Twisters.

"As the shoot went on, we both ended up wearing sweatpants most of the time," Powell chuckled. "I remember every time I came to set, Daisy was like, 'The same jumper?' It was quite funny how quickly the chic outfits turned into comfy sweats."

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters serves as a standalone sequel to the popular 1996 film Twister. In this new installment, Edgar Jones takes on the role of meteorologist Kate Cooper, while Powell portrays the adventurous storm chaser Tyler Owens, also known as the Tornado Wrangler.

Reflecting on their journey through the film's production, Edgar Jones remarked, "You have to make a good impression. But then, obviously, when you're in month three of being blasted by a jet engine, rain, hail, debris, you're just like — every morning I just slept right up until I had to leave. Put on whatever I could and just went to set — fell to set, really."

Despite the challenges of filming amid blustery conditions, both actors expressed their admiration for each other's dedication and talent. Powell praised Edgar Jones for her standout performance in Normal People, calling it a defining role that inspired him. In turn, Edgar Jones revealed her excitement upon learning that Powell was cast as Tyler Owens, confident that he would excel in the role.

She loved Glen in Set It Up and Top Gun: Maverick, Edgar Jones shared. "When I heard that Glen was up for Tyler, I was like, 'Oh, he's perfect for that part, he is going to completely crush it.'"

Their mutual respect and camaraderie behind the scenes translated into a positive working relationship on set. "It's really, really fun to work with somebody that you really admire their work before because it's just a thrilling way to go to work knowing that that person's taking care of their side of the table," Powell noted.

In addition to Powell and Edgar Jones, Twisters features a talented ensemble cast including Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, and Maura Tierney. The film promises to deliver not only thrilling storm-chasing sequences but also compelling character-driven drama.

Powell, Edgar Jones gear up for Twisters premiere: Bravery and chemistry await

As Twisters gets closer to coming out, Powell and Edgar Jones are excited for people to see how well they work together on screen and the thrilling tale of courage and survival against powerful natural forces. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the movie will hit theaters on July 19th, promising lots of excitement and anticipation.

For fans eagerly awaiting this thrilling sequel, Powell and Edgar Jones' insights into their first date on set offer a glimpse into the camaraderie and dedication that shaped the making of Twisters. Stay tuned as the countdown to the stormy adventure of Twisters begins!

