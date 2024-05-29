Glen Powell Reveals He Nearly Landed the Role of Ernest Lawrence in Oppenheimer; Here's What Happened

Hollywood's heartthrob and everyone's favorite Glen Powell, who is best known for his co-starring role in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, very recently revealed that it was actually Ernest Lawrence's role that he almost secured in his kitty for the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic, Oppenheimer, but he missed it by a slim chance. Josh Hartnett was eventually cast as the real-life Nobel-winning nuclear physicist who worked with J. Robert Oppenheimer at the University of California, Berkeley.

Furthermore, the actor said that although he missed the chance for the Oscar-winning film, he was still in touch with the acclaimed filmmaker and "had faith that they would get to do something together soon."

Glen Powell's popularity has grown as a star

Even though Glenn Powell had been in the acting profession since 2003—his first film role was in Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over—he didn't gain wider recognition and popularity until 2022, when he appeared in a supporting role in Top Gun: Maverick.

But his real popularity came when he starred in the film Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney in 2023 and the action comedy Hit Man (2024), which is slated to release on Netflix. Here, Powell plays the role of an undercover New Orleans police contractor who poses as a reliable hitman as he tries to save a woman in need.

What are Glen Powell's upcoming projects?

Glen Powell's next major role will be in Twisters, a standalone sequel to 1996's Twister, which will be released in theaters this July by Universal Pictures. Other upcoming projects that are still in the development phase include a long-gestating Captain Planet reboot and a remake of Stephen King's The Running Man.

Powell turned down and will not be part of, however, Universal's untitled Jurassic World 4. Powell revealed earlier this month that he turned down a role in the forthcoming sequel, despite Jurassic Park being one of his most cherished films. The reason he stated was that he believes his presence in the film doesn't help it, but he found the script fantastic and wished the star cast of the film the very best.

