Glen Powell Reveals His Dog Has 'So Many Co-Parents'; Says 'Every Department' Was Taking Care of His Pet

Glen Powell is just kidding around when he claims that his dog Brisket isn't a fan of Vin Diesel. However, based on their recent escapade with a Fast & Furious ride, there might be some truth to it after all.

The 35-year-old actor, starred in the action-rom-com Hit Man (now streaming on Netflix) and the upcoming disaster movie Twisters (in theatres July 19), has barely left the side of his year-old terrier poodle mix since adopting him from the Labelle Foundation.

"Everybody can be a dog dad, but I really feel like I bring him everywhere, so he really has so many co-parents," Powell said in a new interview with PEOPLE. During the filming of Twisters, the entire crew, including his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, lavished attention on Brisket, showcasing his sociable nature and well-behaved demeanor.

With regards to his socialization and adaptability— not to mention Powell's ability to sneak him into his shirt—Brisket has grown very acclimated to life on the road, accompanying the actor without batting an eye to every corner of the globe.

Glen Powell's regrettable dad move with Brisket at Universal Studios

Powell dubs it his regrettable dad move, taking the dog to the Los Angeles Universal Studios Backlot Tour while Twisters was in production because it sounded fun. But for lunch, he'd buy the cast a tour. So, of course, Brisket came too.

Unfortunately, the tour was a bit much for the pup, as it included fire, sharks, pyrotechnics, and all the rest. Getting to The Fast and the Furious ride, though, is when the auditory terror and shaking domes took over.

He describes that he was covering the dog's eyes while whispering at him, a gesture of realization that he and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones had made a bad call.

Glen Powell's beloved Brisket steers clear of studio tours

Though Brisket wasn't around for his dad's PEOPLE interview, staying at Powell's niece and nephew while "I'm having to run around," Powell knows the pooch is safe and happy, and avoiding further studio tours. "Brisket has the best personality," he says. "He brings so much joy to everybody."

Following a theatrical release, Hit Man began streaming on Netflix on June 7. Twisters hits theaters July 19.

