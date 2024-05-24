Glen Powell Reveals That He Nearly Went 'Broke' Before The Release Of Top Gun: Maverick; Says 'I Was Depleting A Bank Account'

Glen Powell recently revealed that he almost went broke while waiting for the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

During his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glen Powell revealed, “I’d never made any significant amount of money on a movie, including ‘Top Gun,’ and I was depleting a bank account to a point where my accountant was like, ‘This pandemic cannot last much longer.'”

Glen Powell reveals that he nearly went broke before Top Gun: Maverick came out

Originally set to release in 2019, Top Gun: Maverick was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there were chances to release it on streaming services, Tom Cruise insisted on a theatrical release, even if it meant financial strain for the younger actors. Powell said, “Tom was already Tom; I was waiting for my life to change.”

The movie finally hit theaters in May 2022 and grossed $1.5 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Powell noted that while Cruise was already a star, he was waiting for his big break. Despite the financial struggles, Maverick became Powell’s breakout role. By December 2023, he became a Hollywood star with the release of the romcom Anyone But You, co-starring Sydney Sweeney. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Was Glen Powell dating Sydney Sweeney?

Advertisement

The chemistry between Powell and Sweeney led to rumors they were dating, which Powell admitted to playing up to promote the film. He told the New York Times “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry."

The Twisters star said, “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Rumors about their relationship started in March 2023 when they were seen getting cozy on set and hanging out with his family. While the rumors were false, they helped boost the movie’s success. Anyone But You made over $219 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

ALSO READ: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Star Anya Taylor-Joy On Championing Female Rage In Films: 'I'm Promoting Women Being Seen As People'