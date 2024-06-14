Glen Powell Reveals The Worst Dating Advice He Got; Says 'I'm Questioning My Whole Life Now'

Glen Powell now is one of the leading actors in the industry. But he thinks people are being misguided by one of his stories. It's an urban legend that dates back to roughly 2001, but Glen Powell just told a terrifying tale about his sister's friend going on a date with a cannibal. On May 22, 2024, he discussed the story on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane.

Actor Glenn Powell recently found himself at the center of a bizarre online story. While promoting his new Netflix movie on a podcast, he recounted a terrifying tale about his sister's friend's date gone wrong.

According to the tale, a man on a date offered his companion a massage using an unusual lotion. Feeling uncomfortable, she left his place, but later experienced severe itching and had to seek medical help.

The doctor reportedly informed her that the lotion contained flesh-eating ingredients intended to damage skin, which could then be consumed by humans. This revelation was said to coincide with the discovery of several female bodies at the man's residence.

This story was resurfaced last month as part of the promotion for the Netflix movie Hit Man. A clip from the podcast has since gone viral on social media.

However, Powell has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify the situation, revealing the story to be an urban legend. He posted, "Props to my little sister’s friend who told her this dating story. I’ve been telling this for years. I’m questioning my whole life now. False alarm. Back rubs are back."

In the podcast, Powell narrates this terrifying dating fiction, mistakenly attributing it to his younger sister's friend and her date. Yet, he has admitted on social media that the story is not true, confirming it as a mere urban myth.

This is how Glen Powell and Adria Arjona planned their steamy intimate scenes

When filming intimate scenes, Hit Man leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona approached the task with innovative thinking and collaborative effort. The pair said that this improved their chemistry when they were on screen together.

Arjona suggested creating a Pinterest board to bring sensuality into the narrative which allowed both actors to share and discuss visual inspirations from their favorite flicks and art.

“Everyone finds different things sensual,” Arjona explains. She found it interesting to see both of their perspectives, hone in, and start molding it from that sense. "It sparked conversations that you wouldn’t normally have because we were in the process of creating it,” Arjona added.

Powell agreed as well and added that intimate scenes in films can come out as fake or really awkward. But in this movie, those sequences are essential to the investigation and development of a person's identity.

“It was beautiful and intentional. It didn’t feel like we were just doing sex scenes just to do sex scenes; it came from a creative place,” added Adria Arjona.

