Glen Powell Shares Fun Banter Carried Out By Tom Cruise On Sets Of Top Gun: Maverick, DETAILS Inside

Glen Powell and Tom Cruise have shared a great bond ever since the duo worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Powell recalled being played by Cruise during the filming of a helicopter scene in an interview with British GQ. The Anyone But You star claimed that Cruise made him believe that their helicopter was going to crash.

The actor shared in one of the previous interviews that the Jerry Maguire star has been a mentor to him on the sets of the blockbuster film.

How did Tom Cruise pull off a prank on Glen Powell while shooting for Top Gun: Maverick?

In his conversations with the entertainment portal, the Hit Man actor shared that while shooting, Cruise started to panic, making Powell worry about what had happened. The Set It Up actor revealed, "Tom goes 'oh no, oh no,' and he starts dropping the helicopter over London." Powell added, "I was like, 'Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?'"

Speaking of working with the Mission Impossible star on a high-profile movie, the Dark Knight Rises actor said, "The one thing I feel we're kindred spirits in is that he's obsessed with movies. That was our love language on set.”

Continuing on the same lines, Powell added, "I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision."

What advice was given to Glen Powell by Tom Cruise on the sets of the Top Gun sequel?

Glen Powell revealed that at the end of the shoot for Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise shared an odd piece of advice with the actor, saying to "lean into the douchebaggery of it all." While the film grossed over $1.5 billion across the globe, Powell talked about his disasters in the film industry, too.

The Twisters actor claimed, "You can look at a big disaster movie and go, 'Oh cool, the world loves disaster movies.’” He added, "No, no. It's about who we are in the face of disaster and what the human instinct is in reacting to it. How do you put the audience in the cockpit? How do you put the audience on the ground in the face of a tornado?"

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell starrer Top Gun: Maverick was added to the list of top 15 highest-grossing films of all time.