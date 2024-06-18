Glen Powell Shows Some Love For His Dad On Father's Day; Calls Him The 'Best Man' He Knows

Anyone But You star Glen Powell recently took to Instagram to wish Sr. Glen Powell a happy Father’s Day, penning a short but sweet note for the “best man I know.” Sharing candid snapshots of him and his dad goofing around and enjoying their time together, Powell tagged the latter in the post and revealed what the spirit had been like at home on that day.

Glen Powell calls his dad 'best man I know'

Glen is incredibly close to his parents, who have accompanied the former multiple times to film shoots. Sr. Glen and wife Cyndy Powell were spotted with their son and his co-star Sydney Sweeney on a plane. The dad shared a snapshot of their meeting and mentioned the record-breaking box-office collection of Anyone But You in the caption. “Probably due to the legendary scene filmed in First Class,” he quipped further, referencing the film’s airplane scene where they had cameos. He then thanked Sweeney for “creating so much fun for all of us on and off the set!”

The Powell duo gave more insight into their relationship on the Glen on Gelen episode for Netflix’s companion site Tudum. Sr. Glen recalled that the first time it occurred to him that his son could act was on the sets of Denzel Washington’s The Great Debaters. He could vividly remember how even Washington acknowledged the star's terrific performance.

Acting: A family affair for Powells

The Hit Man star certainly enjoys that his career has sprouted into a family affair at this point. “It’s been a great journey that we’ve gotten to do together and I think that’s the best part about this,” he tells his father, adding that while he has enjoyed making films since childhood, getting to do things with his parents is a true blessing.

Though the two do not have any professional acting background, with Sr. Glen being an executive coach and Cyndy a stay-at-home mother, they have made appearances in their son’s films- especially the latter, who has been a noted enthusiast when it comes to big screen cameos. Cyndy played the role of an adult spy in Spy Kids 3, a lunch lady in Everybody Wants Some!! and a professor in Jack & Bobby.

