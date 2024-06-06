Glen Powell Spills Beans About Filming ‘One Of The Most Incredible Action Sequence Of All Time’ In Upcoming Thriller Twisters

Glen Powell revealed the filming of action sequences in his upcoming thriller, Twisters. The actor stated that he performed one of the greatest action sequences of all time for the movie. Powell also shared that he experienced the coldest night when the scene required rain machines.

Since delivering a major hit with Anyone But You, Powell has got a bag full of projects, with Hit Man and Chad Powers in line. The actor is also in talks with various other production houses for movies and TV series in the coming months.

What did Glen Powell say about filming the action sequence for Twisters?

While sitting for an interview with Fandango’s Big Ticket, Powell stated that he had to be dragged across the pool by wire in one of the scenes of the film. The actor said it was the most strength he had ever used.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor revealed, “We shot that in December with a rain machine. One of the coldest nights I’ve ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire. I think it was the most physical thing that I’ve ever done.”

Agreeing with Powell, his co-star, Daisy Edgar Jones, claimed that the actor had to perform as if he had been sucked into a tornado. Adding further, the Set It Up star said, “It can’t be tender. Tornadoes aren’t tender. You have to put your body on the line in order to sell that experience.”

What will Twisters be about?

Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is based on the 1996 film of the same name. According to the official synopsis of the film, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.”

It further reads, “As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.”

Aside from Powell and Jones, the cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, David Corenswet, Sasha Lane, Katy O'Brian, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Nik Dodani, Tunde Adebimpe and Harry Hadden-Paton.

Twisters will be released in theaters on July 19.

