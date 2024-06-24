Glen Powell’s Parents Support Son’s Latest Netflix Film Hit Man With Stylish Matching Jackets

Parents love witnessing their children climb the ladder of success through hard work, talent, and honesty, much like Hollywood's recent hit machine Glen Powell, who followed up Anyone But You with yet another successful film titled Hit Man on Netflix, which premiered on May 24, 2024.

The actor's parents are proud and have shown support in style! On Sunday, June 23, Powell posted a snap on Instagram showing his mother and father in matching jackets inspired by the movie.

They donned black jackets with Hit Dad and Hit Mom written on the back in yellow print. "Tracksuit Safari," the actor wrote in the caption of his post, which featured other images of his family wearing the matching apparel.

Glen Powell's family has always been supportive towards their son

Glen Powell's parents are not new to the showbiz world. They have made cameos in several of their son’s films and were last spotted as airline passengers in the 2023 rom-com Anyone But You, which collected $190 million in revenue, proving that there's an audience for light, feel-good romantic comedies.

Earlier, in June 2024, the actor reflected on the advice his parents, who have been married for more than 40 years, gave him about romance. "You know, they do give me love advice because I think love surviving that long in this world is really tough. I think you do have to have some tricks," he said as he graced The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Advertisement

Spilling the beans, he shared that his parents told him the secret to a long-lasting union is finding someone with the same sense of humor. "You always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things, and just the humor, whether it’s good or bad," the actor added.

More on Netflix's Hit Man

One of Powell's finest works, Hit Man, was co-written by Glen Powell and Richard Linklater, with Linklater also directing the film. It has Glen Powell in the lead role as a New Orleans police contractor who goes undercover as a hitman. However, things take a serious turn as he becomes increasingly involved and falls in love with the same woman who wanted to hire him to kill her husband.

The film received quite a bit of positive feedback and recognition from the popular review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with 96% of 258 critics' reviews being positive, and an average rating of 8.1/10. The film is based on the true story of former college professor Gary Johnson.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Bug Trouble Returns; Swallows Insect Mid-Song At London Eras Tour Concert

Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say