Glen Powell's Parents Tease Him During His Induction Into The Texas Film Hall Of Fame; DETAILS Here

Glen Powell and his parents were involved in a fun banter at the premiere of the actor’s upcoming film, Hit Man. The actor at the event was also inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in Austin, Texas. While the Anyone But You star posed to get clicked on the red carpet, his parents appeared behind him with cardboard cards in their hands and mean words written on them.

Powell showed a bright smile to the photographers and posed in a white suit, where his parents continued to poke fun at the actor. The placards read, “STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN.”

Glen Powell discusses his parents' playful behavior during the occasion

The Top Gun: Maverick star Powell spoke with the media following his photo op and revealed the joke his parents played on him. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old claimed, "Well, my family—always my mom and my dad—are known for kind of trolling me a bit.”

He further added that his parents were poking fun at the mean tweets they read about the actor on the social media platform.

The Set It Up actor said, "I don't read tweets, but my parents read tweets—so if you're talking s---, know that my parents are reading those tweets." He continued, "They thought that was going to be a funny idea, so I loved it. Even though they troll me, they support me in every way." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the previous month, the Austin Film Society announced that they would honor Glen Powell with his induction into the Texas Film Hall of Fame. Speaking at the ceremony, the actor shared that he is happiest on the movie sets.

ALSO READ: 'I've Learned My Lesson': Glen Powell Recalls Getting Jets Engines Blow Up In His Face While Shooting For Twisters

What did Richard Linklater say about Glen Powell?

Glen Powell and the Hit Man cast attended the premiere of his Netflix film. The actor co-wrote the film alongside the director, Richard Linklater. Showering praise on Powell, Linklater claimed that the actor worked hard on the movie. The filmmaker said, "He's worked so hard, no one deserves it more, you know? He's just a really special talent, and we're just all so proud of him.”

The director further said that the actor had “a great career, but he's got an even bigger career ahead of him."

For Hit Man, Glen Powell will be donning the character of an undercover agent who works for the police. As he goes on to solve mysteries, the agent falls for Maddy Masters, who wants him to kill her abusive husband.

Hit Man will be out in theaters on May 24 and will stream on Netflix starting June 7.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell In Talks To Star In JJ Abrams Next Following Collaboration On The Blue Angels Documentary