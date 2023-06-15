Glenda Jackson, Academy Award winner and politician passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson, who was a two-time Oscar-winning actress, has died at the age of 87. The politician and actress passed away in London after suffering “a brief illness.” Jackson reportedly passed away on Thursday in her home in London. Her agent has released an official statement announcing the demise of the legendary actress.

Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson reportedly passed away on Thursday under undisclosed circumstances. Her agent Lionel Larner revealed, “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress, and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.” He also revealed that she had recently finished filming a project. Lionel disclosed, “She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,”

Tulip Siddiq, who is her successor as a lawmaker, said she was “devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died.” Tulip took to Twitter to write, “A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.”

About Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson was considered to be one of the biggest stars of her generation. She had two Academy Awards to her name for her work in ‘Women in Love’ and ‘A Touch of Class.’ Glenda was born in Birkenhead, northwest England in 1936. Her father was a bricklayer, and her mother worked as a cleaner. Glenda was the first of 4 daughters. She also attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She was one of the most renowned actresses during the 1960s and 70s.

In 1992, Glenda decided to enter politics. She won the election in the same year and devoted 23 years of her life to being a Labour Party lawmaker. Jackson also served as the minister of transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government in 1997. She turned against Blair when he took the decision that allowed the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She said she was “deeply, deeply ashamed” of Blair’s decision. In an interview with The Associated Press, she revealed, “The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly.”

In 2015, Glenda returned to acting and played the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” which went on to be one of her most acclaimed roles. The play opened at London’s Old Vic in 2016 and played on Broadway.

