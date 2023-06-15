Glenda Jackson, Academy Award winner and politician passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson has passed away at the age of 87. The British actress and politician reportedly suffered a brief illness.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye Updated on Jun 15, 2023   |  09:25 PM IST  |  1.2K
Still from the movie Women in Love (Credits: IMDb)
Still from the movie Women in Love (Credits: IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • British actress Glenda Jackson passed away 87 in London
  • Glenda was considered to be one of the biggest stars of her generation

Glenda Jackson, who was a two-time Oscar-winning actress, has died at the age of 87. The politician and actress passed away in London after suffering “a brief illness.” Jackson reportedly passed away on Thursday in her home in London. Her agent has released an official statement announcing the demise of the legendary actress.

Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson reportedly passed away on Thursday under undisclosed circumstances. Her agent Lionel Larner revealed, “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress, and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.” He also revealed that she had recently finished filming a project. Lionel disclosed, “She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,”

Tulip Siddiq, who is her successor as a lawmaker, said she was “devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died.” Tulip took to Twitter to write, “A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.” 

About Glenda Jackson 

Glenda Jackson was considered to be one of the biggest stars of her generation. She had two Academy Awards to her name for her work in ‘Women in Love’ and ‘A Touch of Class.’ Glenda was born in Birkenhead, northwest England in 1936. Her father was a bricklayer, and her mother worked as a cleaner. Glenda was the first of 4 daughters. She also attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She was one of the most renowned actresses during the 1960s and 70s. 

In 1992, Glenda decided to enter politics. She won the election in the same year and devoted 23 years of her life to being a Labour Party lawmaker. Jackson also served as the minister of transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government in 1997. She turned against Blair when he took the decision that allowed the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She said she was “deeply, deeply ashamed” of Blair’s decision. In an interview with The Associated Press, she revealed, “The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly.”

In 2015, Glenda returned to acting and played the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” which went on to be one of her most acclaimed roles. The play opened at London’s Old Vic in 2016 and played on Broadway.

ALSO READ: Wes Bentley says farewell to Yellowstone: ‘I will miss it, but I will also celebrate it being over’

FAQs

At what age did Glenda Jackson pass away?
Double Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has died aged 87 just weeks after working with Sir Michael Caine on what proved to be her final film.
Did Glenda Jackson ever marry?
Glenda Jackson married Roy Hodges on 2 August 1958 at St Marylebone Register Office in London.
About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years. Firmly believes there is no such thing as too many pop culture references. She is a part-ti... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: The Guardian

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!