Glenn Close Recalls Her Dreamy Onscreen Kiss With A Famous Actor; ‘Maybe We Did…’
Glenn Close recently gushed over her dreamy kiss that she shared with a famous actor. Read on to learn about one onscreen moment that the nostalgic actress still remembers.
Glenn Close is one of the highly acclaimed stars who has always delivered some of the best performances. Recently the actress from 101 Dalmatians opened up, recalling her young years and a dreamy kiss that still is in her mind.
Making a recent appearance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Glenn Close was asked by the host, Andy Cohen, to name a scene where she partnered with a male actor and with whom she had her best onscreen kiss.
Replying to the host’s question, Close took the name of Robert Redford. Glenn Close spoke of a scene from the movie, The Natural, adding, "I only got to kiss him once."
However, when she was pressed a bit by the host, the actress from Hillbilly Elegy then went on to state, "Maybe we did two takes."
The movie in discussion here happens to be a 1984 outing with a fabulous story in which Robert Redford stars as Roy Hobbs, who was a middle-aged baseball phenom. Roy Hobbs was known to singlehandedly turn his team’s fortune around.
Through this entry, Glenn Close earned her third of eight career Oscar nominations. In the movie, the actress from Four Good Days played the role of Iris Gaines.
On the show, Close was also asked which of her roles was most deserving of the Oscar nominations. The actress, however, replied, saying, "All of them." While the Back in Action star has not won an Oscar, she possesses three Emmys and three Golden Globes.
