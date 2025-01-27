Glenn Close Reveals ‘Helpful' Advice She Got From Robin Williams Ahead Of Her Debut On SNL: READ

It appears that Glenn Close still remembers the incredible advice she has received from people—more specifically from the late iconic actor, Robin Williams. The actress shared about the advice she got from the star when she was about to be featured on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

While talking to People magazine during the 12th Annual Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations Gala. The veteran star revealed about going to the Night At The Museum actor, who was her friend, for the advice.

Close recalled asking Williams if he had any advice about the late-night comedy sketch show. To which Williams said, “Just don't do anything you don't think is funny, because you get all these different fabulous ideas.”

The performer revealed to the publication about finding that advice “helpful.” For the untold, The Wilde Wedding actress graced the Saturday Night Live stage by hosting it for the first time in the year 1989. During this, The Gypsy Kings were featured as the musical guest, per the reports.

She made her return to host the late-night sketch show in 1992’s Christmas episode, during which The Black Crowes were featured as the musical guest.

Reflecting on her debut on SNL, Close shared with the publication, “Oh, it was great fun.” The actress stated that the episode came out “around the time” that her movie, Fatal Attraction—which also starred Michael Douglas, Anne Archer, Eileen Hamilton Latzen, and many more—came out.

Close recalled to the outlet about doing a skit of her character from the aforementioned movie, Alex Forrest, who’s “in a group therapy session with her knife and her purse. It was really fun.”

