Glenn Close REVEALS if her 'Da Butt' dance at Oscars 2021 was spontaneous or planned

Glenn Close took to Instagram to clarify if her Oscars 2021 dance move was pre-planned after it became one of the most viral moments of the show.

Among the many memorable moments at this year's Oscars was actress Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' dance that truly left the audiences as well as the attendees of the ceremony surprised. During a segment with Lil Rel Howery, Close brought the house down as she performed 'Da Butt' moves. In an Instagram post shared by the Academy nominated actress, Close revealed if her dance move was planned or a spontaneous one. Sharing a post about having an amazing time at her Oscars table, the actress also touched upon the evening's highlight, her dance move.

Taking to Instagram, Glenn wrote, "We had the MOST FUN at our table at the Oscars last night. Chris Terrio, one of my best friends, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of ARGO, was my gallant escort. Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson were wonderful table mates."

Further putting everyone's curiosity over her dance move to rest, Close wrote, "I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say." Sharing that she Googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video, Close added, "I googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous."

While Close may not have won an award at Oscars 2021, she did win everyone's praises for bringing in some amazing energy with her dance moves at the show. Glenn Close was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Hillbilly Elegy though she lost to Minari's Youn Yuh Jung.Â

