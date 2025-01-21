Glenn Close Reveals To Have Had ‘Incredibly Active Imagination’ Growing Up In Cult-Like Group: 'I Could Take Myself Out of Situations'

Glenn Close is opening up about her growing up day in a cult-like religious group. The actress shared that she would rely on active imagination to get out of situations. During her conversation with Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the veteran star revealed that she was a member of Moral Re-Armament, where Reverend Frank Buchman came up with the concept of moral transformation. He revealed that people who can experience it can avoid wars and violent situations.

However, with the reverend’s passing away, the organization too died out.

Meanwhile, Close, who was born in Connecticut, moved to Switzerland, where the headquarters of the group were based. Explaining the process of how she resisted the idea, the actress revealed, "I'm still working it out.” She further added, "From a very early age, when we were running feral in the Connecticut countryside, I always had an incredibly active imagination."

Close went on to state, "I could take myself out of situations sometimes with my imagination and not let it get into me as deep as it might have. I think that's what literally kept me on course of doing what I wanted to do at a very early age, which was be an actress."

In her previous interview with People Magazine, the Fatal Attraction star shared that she and her father had a resentful relationship as she went on to question her parents over why they sent her to join the group. Close left the group after she got the admission into the college at the age of 22.

In conversation with the media portal, the actress said, "I’ve learned more and more about them and more about what their situation was and how vulnerable they were at certain times.”

She continued to add, "I think I really understand why they were so vulnerable to a group like that. Not knowing the devastation that it would cause their children."

Glenn Close went on to join the industry and did well for herself by appearing in multiple characters onscreen.

