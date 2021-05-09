Glenn Close says she’s not ‘a loser’ for not winning Oscar despite 8 nods; Has hilarious message for critics

Glenn Close recently opened up about not winning an oscar even after 8 nominations. Scroll down to see what the legendary actress had to say.

Actress Glenn Close recently opened up about not winning an Oscar despite 8 nominations. In a chat with the Associated Press, the 74-year-old actress got candid about being nominated for eight Oscars, and how she feels about not winning them. For the unversed, Glenn had tied with the late actor Peter O’Toole, who also had eight Oscar nominations and no wins.

Talking to the Associated Press, the actress said: “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser,” Glenn said. “Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honoured for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?” Glenn continued. “And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, ‘Who is the worst dressed?’ And, you know, ‘Who made the worst speech?’ Forget it. It’s not what it’s about.” “I say, f–k them!” Glenn concluded.

Over her career, Glenn has been nominated for her roles in Hillbilly Elegy, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, and The Natural. Back in April, during the Oscars 2021 ceremony, the actress went viral for revealing her knowledge of the song “Da Butt” and then shook her booty to the music! During a segment, pre-show host Lil Rel Howery went around the room and asked nominees some trivia questions about previous movie songs.

After a viral moment featuring Andra Day, it was Glenn‘s turn to reveal her knowledge and she had to say if “Da Butt” was actually nominated for an Oscar. Lil Rel assumed she wouldn’t know the song, but she revealed she actually did know it!

