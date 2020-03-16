Glenn Maxwell gets engaged to girlfriend Vini Raman; Latter shares a PIC of their Indian engagement

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman in an Indian style engagement ceremony. Check out their picture.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been creating a lot of buzz in the media for some time but it’s not related to its profession this time! The cricketer has been dating a Melbourne-based Indian girl named Vini Raman and as expected, their pictures are viral on social media. Now, the good news is that Glenn has finally got engaged to his ladylove in a traditional Indian engagement ceremony. He had also announced about the same sometime back.

His fiancé Vini has also shared a lovely picture of their engagement on her social media handle which has sent the fans into a frenzy. Glenn immediately catches our attention as he wears a royal blue sherwani. On the other hand, Vini looks stunning in an embellished green lehenga. The two of them make for a perfect couple as they hold hands together and pose for the picture. Vini hilariously mentions in her caption that she has given a little teaser to Glenn of what their wedding will be like.

Check out the picture below:

Vini had earlier posted pictures of herself flashing her engagement ring and the latest picture of their engagement is almost like an icing on the cake for fans. Talking about Glenn, he is currently out of the Australian team because of undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow. He will be participating in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be playing for the team of Kings XI Punjab. However, the IPL league has been postponed as of now owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

