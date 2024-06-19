Global Citizen Festival 2024 To Be Headlined By Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll And More; Details Inside

The annual charitable music festival is back with a temping performance line-up!

The event will be happening in Central Park Great Lawn on September 28, with major artists headlining the festival. In addition to the enticing performances, fans will get to watch X-Men actor Hugh Jackman as host of the big event.

Artists who will take over the Global Citizen Festival 2024

Currently, the Kiss Me More singer Doja Cat, along with Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro, have been tapped in to perform at the Global Citizen Festival, which is known to gather crowds in massive numbers.

The host for the night, Jackman, is also one of the Global Citizen Ambassadors and a supporter of their mission to end poverty worldwide. “As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall,” the actor, 55, said in a press release.

Conservationist Jane Goodall and Coldplay’s Chris Martin will also appear to pledge their support for the cause.

What’s the aim of this year’s Global Citizen Festival?

Every year, the festival arranges a line-up of performances and activists who talk about the campaign's development or impact on environmental issues, global poverty, healthcare, education, and other global issues.

“The hunger crisis continues to grow, infectious diseases are still spreading, debt is on the rise, and last year was the hottest on record,” the press release said. The statement further emphasises the urgency of addressing these growing vulnerable issues due to the emerging gap between needs and the political possibility of action.

“This is a critical year for the global community to support frontline organizations, invest in lifesaving solutions, and act today to save tomorrow,” the release added.

A great perk about this festival is that it does not charge money for tickets but must be “earned by taking action” by signing petitions, contacting lawmakers, etc. It’s a double whammy for activists and music lovers!