Global Citizen Live: Coldplay performs with Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more

Coldplay’s stage at Global Citizen Live has been an immense success and the band has lived up to the expectations of their fans! During the event, Chris Martin and the gang has shared the stage at New York’s Central Park with singers including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined the group to perform the latter’s hit ‘Fix You.’ Frontman Chris Martin along with Eilish and Finneas created the perfect rendition of the popular song. The group was also joined by the Senorita duo Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and Martin, Mendes and Cabello performed the group’s classic song ‘Yellow.’ The trio gave a breathtaking performance, leaving the concert-goers in absolute awe!

BTS and Coldplay, who’ve released My Universe recently were also spotted together during Coldplay’s performance. The septet joined Coldplay virtually via the giant screen and assisted Martin during a performance of My Universe, while Chris Martin sang all the verses and shared his vocals with the audience. The two groups released My Universe for their fans which features in Coldplay's album Music of the Spheres.

Coldplay also shared the stage with Zambian gospel singer Esther Chugu, who joined the band for Jehovah. Other performers included Jacob Collier and We Are KING who performed Human Heart (a new track from Music of the Spheres). For the unversed, Global Citizen Live was a 24-hours special that aimed at urging the G7 countries and the European Union to share one-billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with immediate effect for emergency vaccination across the world.

