Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home with Charlie Puth, Jessie J and others: Watch live stream here

Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home has a six-hour live-stream going on right now and you can live stream it here. Check it out.

Global Citizen has been making constant efforts since years to bring extreme poverty to an end by 2030. And in order to do that, the Global Citizen Festival is something that has been one of the most popular annual festivals and it has all the biggest names coming together from the whole of the music industry. And now, they have a special event to deal with the ongoing COVID 19 crisis that the entire world is dealing with in partnership with the World Health Organization.

And so, together, they will be holding an online concert which they are calling One World: Together At Home. This concert has not been done to raise profits and it isn't a telethon either. This special event aims at celebrating all those health workers who have been working on the frontlines and this event has been curated by the one and only, Lady Gaga. The event will also have specials hosts in the form of Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

The broadcast will feature the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and many many other artists. The show will be airing in the US on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at 8:00 PM ET across many channels. Meanwhile, before the show, a six-hour live-stream is going on right now and it started off at 2:00 PM ET. The pre-show has the likes of Charlie Puth, Black Coffee, and many others.

You can watch the live stream Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home's pre-show here:

