GMA anchor Michael Strahan's teen daughter reveals brain cancer diagnosis; Find out more about it here

Michael Strahan, the former NFL player turned TV personality, shares a profound and affectionate bond with his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia. Renowned for his charismatic on-screen presence, Strahan seamlessly translates that warmth and dedication into his role as a father.

Despite the demands of his illustrious career, he actively participates in his daughters' lives, attending events and crafting enduring memories with them. Strahan's commitment to fatherhood is unmistakable, evident in the heartfelt moments he proudly shares on social media. Sadly, recent news has emerged, disclosing Isabella's courageous battle with brain cancer, adding a poignant and challenging dimension to Strahan's role as a devoted father.

GMA Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella opens up about brain cancer

Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella Strahan, is courageously facing a health challenge, having been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common malignant tumor affecting the cerebellum. This emotional revelation unfolded in a heart-to-heart segment on Good Morning America, where the father-daughter duo shared the difficult

journey. Isabella received the diagnosis in late October and promptly underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove the mass on October 27, the day before her 19th birthday.

She told Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Michael, “I'm feeling good. Not too bad. That's my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. .... I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

Isabella is scheduled to start chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina next month.

Michael said during the interview, “I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world, because I've got an amazing daughter"I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

Isabella talks about brain cancer diagnosis

In her interview with Good Morning America, Isabella shared that she first noticed symptoms of her brain tumor during her freshman year at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She revealed, "I didn't notice anything was off 'til probably like Oct. 1. That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight."

Initially attributing her symptoms to vertigo, Isabella’s health took a serious turn on October 25 when she woke up in the early hours "throwing up blood." Concerned for her well-being, her family urged her to seek urgent medical attention. Michael emphasized the pivotal role of the doctor in the situation, stating, "That was when we decided, 'You need to really go get a thorough checkup.' And thank goodness for the doctor. I feel like this doctor saved her life because she was thorough enough to say, 'Let's do the full checkup.'"

Following Isabella's visit to Cedars-Sinai for a comprehensive MRI, medical professionals made a disconcerting discovery, a fast-growing tumor at the back of her brain, measuring a significant 4 centimeters, larger than a golf ball. Michael received this grave news before Isabella did.

Reflecting on the moment, he admitted, "It didn’t feel real. I don't really remember much. I just remember trying to figure out how to get to [Los Angeles] ASAP." The father of four swiftly departed from Good Morning America to be with his daughter, with ABC informing People that he was handling "personal family matters."

While medulloblastoma is relatively common, affecting about 500 children annually, its occurrence in someone Isabella's age is considered rare. Michael acknowledged the daunting nature of the situation, expressing, "It’s still scary because it's still so much to go through, and the hardest thing to get over is to think that she has to go through this herself."

Following her surgery, Isabella underwent an arduous journey, including several rounds of radiation treatment and a month of rehabilitation. Celebrating a significant milestone, she shared with cancer survivor Robin Roberts, "I got to ring the bell yesterday. It was great. It was very exciting because it's been a long 30 sessions, six weeks." Throughout this challenging period, Isabella's twin sister, Sophia, stood steadfastly by her side, aiding her in the process of learning to walk again.

Looking forward, Isabella intends to share her inspiring journey through a new YouTube series, with the aim of benefiting Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center. Opening up about her decision to share her story, she expressed on Good Morning America, "It's been like two months of keeping it quiet, which is definitely difficult. I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in. I hope to just kind of be a voice and be someone who maybe those who are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

Isabella Strahan is one of the four children of Michael Strahan, the former NFL star. Strahan has two older children, Tanita and Michael Jr., from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins. Later, with his second wife, Jean Muggli, he welcomed Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia.

