GMA Host Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Opens Up About Second Brain Surgery; Says, ‘I Was Screaming’

Isabella Strahan, daughter of Michael Strahan, is bravely facing a battle against medulloblastoma, a form of brain tumor. The college student's health journey was shared on Good Morning America, revealing her diagnosis and emergency surgery in late October 2023.

Isabella underwent treatment after the mass was removed on October 27, just before her 19th birthday, with the support of her father and medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai. Recently, Isabella gave an update on her health journey as she underwent an unexpected second brain surgery.

Isabella Strahan talks about second-brain surgery

Isabella Strahan, the daughter of Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, recently underwent an unexpected second brain surgery after experiencing a setback during her recovery from her initial round of chemotherapy for a brain tumor. The 19-year-old student and model shared this update in the 12th installment of her YouTube series on Wednesday. Isabella had previously undergone emergency surgery in October 2023 to remove a large medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor located in her cerebellum.

In her latest vlog, Isabella revealed that she was scheduled for surgery at 8 a.m. to undergo her second craniotomy, nearly five months after her initial procedure. This development comes as she continues to document her health journey and the challenges she faces along the way.

She said, “I’m actually very nervous. I’m more nervous for this one because it’s not like my brain that they’re messing with; it’s not as deep… but I’m curious as to what recovery would look like,” she said. “I’m not excited at all. I’m actually kind of nervous. “Yay. How lucky am I to get another brain surgery?”

Isabella detailed the surgical procedure, mentioning that doctors reopened the scar at the back of her head to clean and drain fluid to prevent infections. Additionally, they replaced the section of bone that had been removed from her skull during her initial surgery. After the operation, Isabella shared footage of herself lying in her hospital bed, her head entirely wrapped in bandages.

She added, “I’m in so much pain…and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier, I was like screaming. This is not fun. Hopefully, this is what was causing all my fevers and why I’ve been in the hospital for a week. So hopefully I will get to go home soon after I heal from this. But I don’t feel my best.”

Isabella provided a glimpse of the back of her head, which was stapled up after the surgery, offering viewers a raw and intimate look at her post-operative experience. She shared a particularly painful moment when her doctor removed a tube from inside her skull, capturing her scream on camera. Despite the challenges, Isabella courageously detailed the toughness of the recovery process while striving to maintain optimism throughout her journey.

She said, “My face is so puffy, it’s insane. I feel really awful, and I was not expecting to come out in this head wrap thing. I’m just in a lot of pain. It sucks. I was way more drugged up for my first surgery because it was more invasive.” Isabella continued, “It’s not fun getting your head cut open. It’s not fun but I’m super glad I can still walk and talk and they didn’t touch my brain because doing that again would be really really rough and I don’t think I could do it… I could do it but it would be rough again.”

Isabella revealed that her second round of chemotherapy had been delayed by a week due to the unexpected craniotomy. She emphasized the importance of allowing herself to fully heal before undergoing chemotherapy, describing it as "horrible" to proceed with treatment without adequate recovery. In her vlog, Isabella shared footage of herself taking a slow walk through the hospital, with the assistance of one of her doctors. She was accompanied by a supportive group of friends who had come to visit her during her hospital stay.

She expressed, “I feel like I lost every progress of my walking since October. This isn’t the worst it’s been!”

Why did Isabella Strahan have an unexpected brain surgery?

Isabella's unexpected surgery occurred while she was hospitalized for four days after developing a high fever during her recovery from chemotherapy, as she had documented in her previous vlog earlier in the week. She explained, “This is the worst fever I think I’ve had. I don’t feel as horrible as I did the first time. I just have a really bad headache, so I thought nothing of it, and now we’re in the ER.”

Isabella further added, “I don’t feel great. I don’t feel horrible,” Isabella admitted. “I’ve felt worse, but I don’t feel good. I feel like I can barely walk now.”

Kayla Quick, the girlfriend of Isabella's father, noted that just two days prior, Isabella was easily walking laps through the hospital. However, Isabella herself acknowledged that her condition had significantly declined since then.

During her hospital stay, Isabella underwent her first blood transfusion and had an MRI of her eyes, humorously referring to herself as the "MRI queen." Additionally, she had her chemotherapy port cleaned, describing the process as "really painful," before preparing for the craniotomy.

