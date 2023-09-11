GMA’s Anchor Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign finally tie the knot after two decades of love, See the STUNNING photos

The Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts, and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, have officially become a married couple. They shared the news through their dog's Instagram account, where they posted a picture of their dog wearing a cute bow-tie with a caption that excitedly announced their marriage. The caption read, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

ALSO READ: 'He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to': When Hailey Bieber revealed marriage with Justin was a challenging rollercoaster

Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign in their backyard

The couple got married on Friday, September 8, in their backyard with their family and close friends. According to GMA, A pastor who had known Robin since she was a child conducted the ceremony. Both Robin and her partner, Amber, wore wedding dresses that were specially made by designers named Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

Robin shared on Instagram, "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember, honeymoon here we come!"

ALSO READ: 'You never really have anything to lose': Sofia Vergara on living it up amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello, attending Beyonce concert

Earlier this year, Roberts had already mentioned their plans to get married in 2023 during a broadcast on Good Morning America. She spoke about saying yes to marriage and how it represented a new chapter in their lives. Their journey to this moment had been a long one. After the announcement on the show, Robin’s coworkers from GMA threw a bachelorette party for her. The wedding marked the celebration of over two decades of love between the couples that started with a blind date!

ALSO READ: Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed son Techno Mechanicus, kept it a secret; Here's what we know

Robin and Amber’s love story

Robin and Amber's love story began when their friends decided that they should meet each other. When they finally met, Amber was amazed by Robin's beauty and was left breathless. They've been together ever since, and their wedding was a beautiful celebration of their love.

Robin Roberts and her partner first met in 2005 on a blind date set up by friends. They kept their relationship private until 2013 when Roberts came out as gay in a Facebook post. Throughout their time together, they faced both highs and lows. In 2007, Roberts battled and overcame breast cancer, only to be diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome five years later. She needed a bone marrow transplant to survive, and during this challenging period, her partner was a pillar of support.

Advertisement

In December 2021, Roberts had the opportunity to return the favor. When her partner received a breast cancer diagnosis, Roberts cared for her with unwavering love and strength. Despite having faced breast cancer herself, she admitted that supporting her partner through it was emotionally difficult. But together, they navigated the tough journey, with Roberts sharing her own experiences to guide her partner. In July 2022, Roberts happily announced that her partner had completed radiation treatment, marking an important milestone in her recovery.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas accused of asking for nudes by Nickelodeon alum Alexa Nikolas amid divorce drama