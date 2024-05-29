Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to give the world a deeper look into her love life in her new reality show. The upcoming documentary series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which starts on June 3, stars the former prisoner and victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy Rose's life has been in the limelight ever since her release.

In a brand-new teaser released on Tuesday on her Instagram, Blanchard asks her husband, Ryan Anderson, "Are you happy?". "I'm very happy," Anderson replies, but he also admits, "I just think that I would be happier somewhere else." Further in the teaser, Anderson quips, "Go call Ken. You're probably talking to him anyway."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reunites with former fiance Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was serving a 10-year jail sentence for being involved in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's death, which is when Anderson and Blanchard got married in 2022. When Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, after serving eight years, she and Anderson were still going strong, but last month she formally filed for divorce. Following their breakup, Blanchard gave rise to speculation that she and her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, were getting back together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the teaser, Blanchard struggles with reintegrating into society and hits life milestones like adopting a puppy, learning to ride a bike, and getting a nose job. Along with adjusting to her increased notoriety, she is also negotiating death threats and bad dreams over her deceased mother. She is also working out her newfound "sex life" and relationship with Anderson.

In between the tensions, Blanchard says in the teaser that Urker checked in. During a scene in the video, Blanchard and Anderson are driving when she seems to receive a text message. Anderson notices right away and asks who it is.

Since then, Urker and Blanchard have repeatedly declared their love for one another. She most recently dedicated Urker with an Instagram post on Sunday, May 26.

ALSO READ: Who Were The Niland Brothers? Exploring The True Story Behind Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan