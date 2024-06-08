‘Go Watch Something Else': The Boys Showrunner Eric Kipke Claps Back At Show Being Dubbed 'Woke'

Showrunner Eric Kipke is firm in his resolve. The writer and TV producer who created an entire franchise out of his 2019 show, The Boys, is hardly concerned about the intense reactions to his dark political satire plots.

While the Amazon series kicked off with great fan reception, three seasons down, The Boys is being dubbed as ‘woke’ in tabloids. Not quite irked, but Kipke snapped back at the critics and the woke-phobic viewers suggesting them to find a better show to watch instead.

He further explained how the show’s storylines, even though written beforehand, align with the ongoing reality.

Eric Kipke shares insight on The Boys’ woke criticism

Eric Kipke, 50, sat down for an interview ahead of the smash-hit series The Boys’ Season 4 premiere next week. Amidst other things, the writer wasn’t specifically impressed by the ‘woke’ claims made against the show’s plotlines.

When asked about the unpleasant response, Eric Kipke told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, June 7, “Anyone who wants to call the show 'woke' or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else.”

The showrunner talked about having a clear perspective on things and was not shy about integrating that “perspective” into the show even though it may have fired up some viewers. He wasn’t going to 'pull back any punches,' or even 'apologize for what we’re doing'.

Additionally, Kipke, who is also known for creating The CW's long-running series Supernatural, hinted that the show echoes differently to people. It need not abide by the same idea. He shared how some people perceive Antony Starr’s Homelander as the hero, while it is mostly a satirical representation of former president Donald Trump, per the source.

“The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them. So if that’s the message you’re getting from it, I just throw up my hands,” the TV producer quipped.

The Boys have come to be known for drawing parallels with the ongoing social issues in the world, and its political affinities. Yet, Kipke is determined to remain unapologetic about his creative inspirations as he heads towards the highly anticipated The Boys Season 4 premiere on Thursday, June 13.

Eric Kipke's take on The Boys’ storyline aligning with political situations

Showrunner Kipke, who was named THR’s TV Producer of the Year, discussed the plotline of The Boys Season 4 which is set to feature the central hero, Homelander on trial under fascism pretexts. Referring to the show’s prescience, Kipke joked, “Sometimes we feel like we’re Satan’s writers room.”

He claimed he didn’t know the show’s timing would coincidentally align with Trump’s trial. The former President was charged guilty of multiple felonies in a recent hush-money trial on May 30, 2024, per a Bloomberg report.

Sharing another anecdote about the show’s references to the over-policing of Black-community neighborhoods, the notable showrunner conjectured that it’s a social issue that has been prevalent since the past century and will continue for the next five years too.

The Boys Season will premiere on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on Prime Video.

