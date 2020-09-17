  1. Home
Goblin fame Yoo In Na in talks to star alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon and Jang Seung Jo in Snowdrop

The latest development regarding Jisoo' upcoming series Snowdrop is that Yoo In-na of Goblin fame is in talks to join the cast which will also be starring Kim Hye-yoon and Jang Seung-jo.
When it was revealed that Jisoo was confirmed for her first leading role in an upcoming series, BLINKS all around the world rejoiced. Snowdrop, which is the working title, is being directed and written by the successful SKY Castle duo Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. Joining Jisoo as confirmed cast members are Kim Hye-yoon of SKY Castle fame and Jang Seung-jo of Chocolate fame.

Adding more star power to the talented cast of Snowdrop, we have Yoo In-na who is reportedly in talks to be a part of the upcoming drama, according to dongA.com via Soompi. The 38-year-old actress has been a part of several classic K-dramas like Secret Garden and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin. In-na's agency YG Entertainment shared a statement regarding the report revealing, "It is true that she received an offer for the drama, but her appearance has not been confirmed."

To say that we're excited about Snowdrop would be a major understatement!

Would you like to see Yoo In-na star in Snowdrop? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Jisoo shares she has been marathoning Goblin; REVEALS why she likes watching dramas with Lisa

Interestingly, Jisoo had recently revealed in an interview with Marie Claire Korea that she's been binge-watching Goblin with Lisa, which In-na had a memorable role in as Sunny. The BLACKPINK member will surely be excited if given the opportunity to star alongside In-na.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in of Something in the Rain fame and Jung Yoo-jin of W fame are also in talks to be a part of Snowdrop which is scheduled to start filming this year while aiming for a 2021 premiere.

