Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 2: Preview images hint at party; release date, where to watch and more

The second season of Goblin Slayer has come out after the longest wait. And with the first episode coming out this week, the discussion forums are already discussing the season's take on the story. With this, Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 2 is set with a final release date for the week. A lot was seen in the last episode as it was the pilot and many introductions were to happen. So, without taking much of your time, here is a recap of the last one and the release details of the next outing.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 2: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

The title of the first episode of the second season was 'An Ordinary Spring Day.' The episode started with the town buzzing with activity. Noble Fencer's adventurer training school draws a wave of newcomers, while Priestess transitions from novice to seasoned adventurer. Goblin Slayer gains notoriety among veterans and novices alike. The arrival of Wizard Boy, a cocky novice, is met with rejection when he seeks guidance from Goblin Slayer.

With no place to stay, Goblin Slayer takes him to Cow Girl's farm, where Wizard Boy's arrogant stance on goblin hunting persists despite advice to start with rats. Priestess is disappointed by her promotion denial, attributed to her party's rank. High Elf Archer suggests a new party. Wizard Boy's arrogance isolates him, prompting Female Knight's challenge: to prove himself by slaying a goblin, led by Priestess.

As for the next episode, the preview images for the next one are already out on the official website of the anime. With this, we can speculate that a party seems to be happening followed by a dangerous plan to follow through in the dungeon.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of Goblin Slayer Season 2 is October 14, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

ALSO READ: 6 Anime to watch if you are a beginner; Do not miss Death Note, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan