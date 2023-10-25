Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 4: Onward to Adventure; here's what we know so far

There certainly was drama and a lot of adventure at the training ground on the outskirts of the town. However, it was not expected that the goblins would come around to attack the place and bring in such chaos. A new episode is lined up with a final release date for the week. Thus, here is everything to know about the next episode of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 4.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 4: Previous episode recap!

The title of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 was The Training Grounds on the Outskirts of Town. In the recent episode, Goblin Slayer and veteran adventurers mentored trainees at Noble Fencer's new training grounds. While Spearman and Heavy Warrior invited Goblin Slayer for a night out, Wizard Boy complained to trainees about him, but they respected Goblin Slayer's goblin-slaying record. During their outing, they revealed their own dreams and Goblin Slayer reminisced about his past hero aspirations.

Cow Girl worried that Goblin Slayer's socializing was a way to cope with a new village on the site of his goblin-destroyed childhood home. Goblins later attacked the training ground, leading Goblin Slayer to prepare for battle.

ALSO READ: 6 Best thriller anime to watch if you enjoyed Netflix Lupin Part 3; Death Note, Steins;Gate, and Psycho-Pass need to be one your watchlist

What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Goblin Slayer is Onward to Adventure. In the upcoming episode, Goblin Slayer may face a new goblin threat as they attack the training ground. The adventures of the trainees under the mentorship of Goblin Slayer and others will likely continue. Additionally, the emotional turmoil and personal histories of the characters may be further explored, potentially bringing them closer together or causing internal conflicts.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

The next episode is set to bring more adventure and drama to the screens. With this, the final release date of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 is October 27, 2023, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll. All the episodes of this sequel will air on Crunchyroll's official pages. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the world of Pop Culture, and anime.

ALSO READ: Does Eren Yeager die in Attack on Titan? Here's what the fate of the character is in the manga