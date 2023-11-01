Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 5: Reaching the Southern River; release date, where to watch and more

After a successful expedition into the tunnels, the team will now be focused on the next threat. The mention of the southern river in the title hints at a new adventure coming up for the team of heroes. Here is what we know about the next episode, Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 5, so far!

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 5 is November 4, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. The release time of the episode Tokyo MX in Japan is as follows:

Pacific Time: Friday, November 3, 9:35 am

Central Time: Friday, November 3, 11:35 am

Eastern Time: Friday, November 3, 12:35 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, November 3, 5:35 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, November 3, 10:05 pm

Central European Summer Time: Friday, November 3, 6:35 pm

Australian Central Time: Saturday, November 4, 3:05 am

Philippines Time: Friday, November 3, 12:35 pm

Brazil Time: Friday, November 3, 1:35 pm

What to expect from episode 5?

The title of the next episode of Goblin Slayer will be 'Bread-cutter, to the Southern River.' In the upcoming episode, Wizard Boy and Rhea Fighter embark on their dragon-slaying quest, guided by Goblin Slayer's advice to meet Burglar. Meanwhile, Goblin Slayer and his team are expected to continue their goblin-hunting adventures.

The episode may explore the challenges and triumphs of both parties in their respective pursuits, offering a mix of action and character development. The southern river will play an important role in the next one, as suggested by the title itself.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 5: Previous episode recap

The title of the last episode of Goblin Slayer was 'Onward to Adventure.' This episode started with Goblin Slayer and his companions delving into the treacherous tunnels. As they descend into the tunnels, they discover a sinister shaman leading the goblins. Heavy Warrior stays behind to protect the children, while the others confront the goblin menace underground. Priestess, showing courage and leadership, helps the trainees combat goblins hunting their fellow trainees.

Meanwhile, Wizard Boy overcomes his fear, learning to use a spell to deafen the goblins and protect the trainees without taking lives. Goblin Slayer's group floods the tunnels, burying the goblin nest. For her valor, Priestess is promoted to the Steel Rank. And the Wizard Boy decides goblin hunting isn't his calling and dreams of dragon-slaying. An unexpected partner, Rhea Fighter, joins him, bringing joy to Goblin Slayer, who points them to an old friend, Burglar. Cow Girl, happy to see Goblin Slayer's newfound contentment, playfully scolds him for emptying their childhood swimming lake.

