The Godfather actor James Caan passes away at 82

The industry loses another legend. On Thursday, oscar-nominated James Caan's official Twitter account released a statement announcing the actor's demise at the age of 87. Along with being Academy-acclaimed, the veteran actor was also an Emmy nominee. He was revered for his roles in The Godfather, Misery, Brian’s Song, Eraser, Elf and more.

The official statement read, via ET, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." The actor was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 26 1940. He was born in a family of Jewish-German immigrants and had an illustrious career of 60 years spanning across film, theatre and Tv. Though his footing began back in college where his passion for acting boiled up.

However, back in the day, Caan's main focus was football which soon changed and shifted to acting. This shift pushed him to quit Michigan State University and take up classes at New York City's Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre. After working on Broadway and Tv, Caan landed his first role in a film in 1963. He made his film debut with a romantic comedy named Irma la Douce. Just a year later, Caan got on his breakout role on Lady in a Cage. During the latter part of his career, Caan became a regular on the series Back in the Game while he also made other film appearances.

Rest in Peace James Caan.

