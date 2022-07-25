The Godfather actor James Caan's cause of death revealed weeks after his demise

After the tragic demise of The Godfather actor James Caan, the cause of his death has been revealed. On July 6, at the age of 82, the veteran actor passed away. Now, TMZ is reporting the facts derived from his death certificate. According to the report, per people, Caan suffered from heart problems and lost his life due to it earlier this month.

It was also noted that the actor suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. Per his death certificate, Caan died in Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in LA. The first ones to announce Caan's demise were his reps who took to his official Twitter account and spread the sd news as they wrote, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The actor has had a long career stretching to a good 60 years in the industry. Caan was best known for his roles in The Godfather, Misery and Elf. Besides the film industry, Caan also dabbled in Tv. His most remarkable role was in Las Vegas as the character Ed Deline. The show ran on NBC for s good three years after its debut in 2005. Along with his illustrious and long career, the actor also was praised by the critics as he was nominated for the Golden Globes four times and had won acclaim from both the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

