Godfather legend Al Pacino, 83, expecting first child with GF Noor Alfallah, 29; DEETS here

Godfather legend Al Pacino will soon welcome his fourth child at the age of 83.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been linked since April 2022, and since then were often photographed stepping out as a couple on multiple occasions. Page Six reported that the duo have been romantically involved since the pandemic.

Here is everything about Al Pacino welcoming his fourth child at the age of 83.

Al Pacino to become father again

On Tuesday, TMZ confirmed that Al Pacino will soon welcome his fourth child. Godfather legend’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, is pregnant with their first child. This news was also confirmed by Al Pacino’s representative. Noor Alfallah is eight months along and the couple will be welcoming their child within a month.

Though Noor Alfallah is a novice to parenthood since this will be her first child, Al Pacino has plenty of experience in this area. Al Pacino earlier welcomed his first child with Julie Pacino in 1989. The Godfather legend later welcomed twins Anton James and Olivia Rose in 2001 with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Earlier in a 2015 interview with Closer, Al Pacino said that he accepts his mistakes as a father. He said, ‘I’ll tell you why — out of mistakes, and I’ve made plenty, I’ve learned. Mistakes aren’t quite mistakes, unless you slip off a roof. Then you can’t come back.’

About Noor Alfallah

During the outset of their relationship, Page Six reported that Noor Alfallah seems to mostly date very rich older men. Before Al Pacino, she had also dated Mick Jagger and Nicholas Berggruen.

Noor Alfallah reportedly does not have any issues with the massive age difference with Al Pacino. The insider noted, ‘The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.’

