Godfather star Al Pacino, 83 finally addresses girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy: It’s very special

Last week, TMZ confirmed that Al Pacino will be soon welcoming his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The duo will be welcoming their child within a month as Noor is eight months along.

Though Noor Alfallah is a novice to motherhood since this is her first child, Al Pacino has plenty of experience in parenthood with three children from the previous partners. Since the announcement, Godfather legend addresses pregnancy with Noor for the first time. Here is what Al Pacino has to say.

Al Pacino on Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy

Reportedly, Al Pacino is celebrating pregnancy news with his girlfriend. Al Pacino publicly addressed his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy for the first time on Monday since the announcement. The Godfather star seemed very happy as he talked about expecting a fourth child.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, Al Pacino said, “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” The Godfather star was also asked about the gender of his fourth baby, to which he replied that they do not know it.

Al Pacino already shares a daughter with Jan Tarrant and twins with Beverly D’Angelo.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah relationship

Reportedly, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah started quietly dating after the Covid-19 pandemic. Alfallah doesn't have any issues with the massive age difference between her and Al Pacino. Alfallah is known to date mostly ‘rich older men’ and has previously been rumored to be dated Mick Jagger and Nicholas Berggruen. Page Six squashed the rumors that Alfallah is a gold-digger as an insider said, “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Earlier, several publications also reported that the duo had broken up a long time ago but Page Six confirmed last week that they are still together for now. TMZ reported that Al Pacino demanded a paternity test from Noor Alfallah as the Godfather star didn’t know that he could still impregnate.

