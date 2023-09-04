Godzilla Minus One' trailer: A glimpse into the dark aftermath of World War II; Check release date, time and more

The iconic kaiju is back, and the destruction is greater than ever before! Toho has just unveiled the thrilling trailer for their upcoming Japanese-language Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, who also led the visual effects team, this marks the 33rd Japanese-language Godzilla movie and the 37th in the franchise overall. Notably, it's the first live-action Japanese film to feature the legendary monster since the 2016 hit, Shin Godzilla.

With the official release date in Japan set for November 3 and December 1 for the U.S., the hype surrounding Godzilla Minus One is reaching a fever pitch.

Godzilla's return to epic mayhem

The Godzilla Minus One trailer promises an epic return for the King of the Monsters. With quick glimpses of the devastation wrought by Godzilla, viewers are treated to jaw-dropping scenes, including a city street being obliterated at a nearly 90-degree angle. This teaser alone is enough to send chills down the spines of kaiju enthusiasts.

Godzilla post-World War II Japan setting

One intriguing aspect highlighted in the trailer is the movie's setting. Godzilla Minus One is placed in post-World War II Japan. While some sources suggest it's set in the late 1940s, there's uncertainty about how this aligns with the franchise's timeline, given that Godzilla's original attack in 1954 is a pivotal moment. A character in the trailer even recognizes Godzilla, raising questions about continuity.

More details regarding the time period and how it fits into the Godzilla lore may emerge with subsequent trailers. Nevertheless, this setting aligns with the somber tone seen in previous serious entries within the franchise. Godzilla's emergence has always been closely tied to Japan's post-war experience, symbolizing the nation's resilience in the face of atomic devastation following the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Godzilla Minus One trailer offers glimpses of humanity's struggle

The Godzilla Minus One trailer offers glimpses of humanity's struggle against the colossal threat. In an attempt to fend off the new Toho Godzilla, humans take to both land and sea. Despite their efforts, the odds appear insurmountable. Even though the events of this film take place well before Shin Godzilla, it seems to inherit the sense of despair and awe-inspiring catastrophe that characterized its predecessor.

As the release dates draw near, fans eagerly await further details about Godzilla Minus One. Will this film continue to pay homage to the franchise's history and themes, or will it bring something entirely new to the table? Only time will tell. For now, mark your calendars and prepare for the return of Godzilla in what promises to be a thrilling cinematic event.

