Godzilla series gets new title; First look, release date, and more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters REVEALED

Apple TV's upcoming science fiction drama series that takes inspiration from Legendary's Monsterverse has now been given an official title. The live-action show from Legendary Television will focus on two very well-known monsters, Godzilla and the Titans. Additionally, the streaming platform has released a set of the first images featured throughout the 10 episodes of the show. Here's what we know.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast

Put together in collaboration with Chris Black, known for Severance, and Matt Fraction who was associated with Hawkeye, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters features an ensemble cast, comprising Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Leading the show's executive production team are Black, Fraction, and Shakman, in collaboration with Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, as well as Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville.

Starting in 2014 with Godzilla and progressing through 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the Monsterverse franchise has amassed a cumulative box office revenue of nearly two billion dollars worldwide. And with the upcoming Apple Tv+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, fans are waiting with anticipation to see how the Monsterverse progresses.

Monarch Legacy of Monsters: Plot, first look and release date

After the epic clash between Godzilla and the Titans that devastated San Francisco and the stunning revelation of the existence of monsters, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, follows the journey of two siblings as they follow their father's path to uncover their family's ties to the enigmatic organization Monarch. Clues propel them into the realm of monsters and eventually lead them to Army officer Lee Shaw, whose older version will be portrayed by Kurt Russell, and the younger version by Wyatt Russell. The narrative unfolds across two timelines, one set in the 1950s and the other in the present. As Monarch faces a threat linked to Shaw's knowledge, this multi-generational saga unveils hidden truths.

The first look of Godzilla has left fans thrilled, as the image shows a big, scary, and scaly monster roaring with its full chest, probably much to the terror of the whole city. The other three pictures feature our protagonists, Anna Sawai still, showing her possibly looking up at the monster. While the rest two images are of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell playing the older and younger versions of Army Officer Lee Shaw respectively.

As far as the release date is concerned, it has not been revealed to the public as of yet, but with more information coming out every day, in the next couple of months, we should probably have a fixed date of release. The new pictures released by the streaming platform have created excitement and buzz for what's to come next for the Monster universe. The star-studded cast has also instilled confidence in fans that the upcoming show is not going to disappoint.

